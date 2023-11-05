Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.48.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Gossamer Bio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Stock Up 10.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 126.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,357,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,608 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 178.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 58,428 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 166.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 93,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 58,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $10.57.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.