Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.48.
GOSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Gossamer Bio
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio
Gossamer Bio Stock Up 10.1 %
NASDAQ GOSS opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $10.57.
Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gossamer Bio Company Profile
Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gossamer Bio
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.