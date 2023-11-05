Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $211,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 105.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at $439,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $137.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.22 and its 200-day moving average is $111.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $139.15.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 20.42%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $59,043.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $281,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $59,043.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $317,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

