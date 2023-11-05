Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.80.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Green Plains

Green Plains Trading Up 0.3 %

Green Plains stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Green Plains by 31.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,655,000 after buying an additional 1,011,642 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 21.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,507,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,695,000 after acquiring an additional 781,384 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 27.4% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,834,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,844,000 after acquiring an additional 610,079 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at $13,967,000. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $10,595,000.

About Green Plains

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.