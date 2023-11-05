Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $143.52

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 143.52 ($1.75) and traded as low as GBX 137.78 ($1.68). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 141.50 ($1.72), with a volume of 4,188,362 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 137.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 143.43. The company has a market cap of £3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.40, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a current ratio of 0.14.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.19 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Greencoat UK Wind’s payout ratio is 2,195.12%.
Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.
