Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) traded down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 5,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 21,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Guided Therapeutics Stock Down 10.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

