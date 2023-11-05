H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.36

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $68.36 and traded as high as $70.82. H.B. Fuller shares last traded at $70.18, with a volume of 267,715 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day moving average is $68.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $900.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Traci L. Jensen sold 22,789 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,628,729.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,866.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 0.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 356,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the third quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Stories

