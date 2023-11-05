Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $199.42

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 199.42 ($2.43) and traded as high as GBX 223.40 ($2.72). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 220.20 ($2.68), with a volume of 805,270 shares trading hands.

Halfords Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £482.08 million, a PE ratio of 1,468.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 193.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 199.58.

About Halfords Group

(Get Free Report)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.