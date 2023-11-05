Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.90

Shares of Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.90 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 47 ($0.57). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.55), with a volume of 16,727 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. The firm has a market cap of £61.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,125.00, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Hansard Global’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 6.37%. Hansard Global’s payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

