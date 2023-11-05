Harfst & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.