HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,649 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 11,133 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,342 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,374,000 after buying an additional 69,197 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 6,813 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 383,753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,012.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 803,731 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,149,000 after purchasing an additional 731,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 112,139 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $35.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average is $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.05 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

