HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Micron Technology by 58,309.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 37,766.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $45,989,248.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,177 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,570.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,390 shares of company stock worth $11,322,393. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $72.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

