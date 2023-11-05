HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 48.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.5 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $71.29 and a 12-month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OTIS

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.