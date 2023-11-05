HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $439,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 262,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $87.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $99.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.11.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

