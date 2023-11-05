HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $444,000 Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,597,800,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

Progressive Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $156.21 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

