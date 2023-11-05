HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $454,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Linde by 2.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Linde by 191.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Linde by 17.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 13.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.50.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $392.51 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $302.17 and a 52-week high of $395.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $190.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

