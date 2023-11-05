HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 33,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.70.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $110.96 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

