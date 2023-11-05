HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,119 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

