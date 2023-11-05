HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 3.8 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.34.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

