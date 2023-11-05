HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 10,658 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,658 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth about $676,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 38.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.3% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Performance

CHWY stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

Insider Activity at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 19.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHWY

About Chewy

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.