HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 13,035 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,035 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on STBA. StockNews.com began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

STBA stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.75. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $38.43.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

