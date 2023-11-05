HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 3,003 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.8% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 73.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 436,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,893,000 after purchasing an additional 184,657 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $150.78 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $159.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.95 and a 200-day moving average of $131.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPC

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $4,012,053 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.