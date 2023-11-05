HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 6,837 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,722 shares of company stock worth $295,652 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.