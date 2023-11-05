HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 7,134 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,134 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMST opened at $50.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

