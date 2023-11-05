HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 877 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 14.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,783 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 49,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 9.4% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in SBA Communications by 25.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.12.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC stock opened at $227.09 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $312.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.88 and its 200 day moving average is $222.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

