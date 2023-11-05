HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes $415,000 Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $106,931,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $64,757,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $61,179,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $50,761,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $45,933,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average is $65.60. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

