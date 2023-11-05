HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,820 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.4 %

TSM stock opened at $91.79 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $61.02 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average of $93.56.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.42%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

