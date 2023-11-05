Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $131.49

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.49 and traded as low as $127.20. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $127.41, with a volume of 11,633,212 shares.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 103,578.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,321,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,439,000 after buying an additional 8,313,203 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6,739.9% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,242,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,905,000 after buying an additional 7,136,810 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 100.1% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 6,094,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,202,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,530,000 after buying an additional 5,197,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 300.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,617,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,177,000 after buying an additional 4,214,000 shares during the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

