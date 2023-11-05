Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,410 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 58,037.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 130.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after buying an additional 141,618 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Henry Schein by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Henry Schein by 6.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $89.72.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

