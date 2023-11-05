Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. B. Riley cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.63.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HT

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Hersha Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of HT opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $398.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,166.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

(Get Free Report)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.