HNI (NYSE:HNI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HNI. TheStreet raised HNI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

HNI Price Performance

HNI opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. HNI has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $38.68.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.89 million. HNI had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HNI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. HNI’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in HNI by 1,015.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of HNI by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HNI by 459.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

