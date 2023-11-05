Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,824 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.55% of Hologic worth $110,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Hologic by 307.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.67. 2,024,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,081. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

