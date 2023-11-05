Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

HON stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.99. 2,960,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,045. The firm has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.05%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

