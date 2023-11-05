Horizon Technology Finance Co. (HRZN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 15th

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 80.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $395.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.20 and a beta of 1.17.

HRZN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 14.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 22,753 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

