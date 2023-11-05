Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,088,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 606,834 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Lokey makes up 1.7% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned 4.54% of Houlihan Lokey worth $303,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 892.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $100,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $105.80. 283,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,438. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $83.92 and a one year high of $110.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average of $98.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

