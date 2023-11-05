Hoylecohen LLC Acquires 4,215 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,217,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,259. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $185.75 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $303.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

