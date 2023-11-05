Hoylecohen LLC Acquires 45,924 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,924 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 77.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,129. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $28.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

