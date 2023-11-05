Hoylecohen LLC Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 62,613,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,773,932. The firm has a market cap of $224.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.65.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.37.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

