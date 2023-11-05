Hoylecohen LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 413,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,819,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,024,602. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.