Hoylecohen LLC Has $11.32 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $6,752,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.66 on Friday, reaching $399.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,981,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,289. The company has a market cap of $319.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $398.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $340.00 and a twelve month high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

