Hoylecohen LLC Has $4.25 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,469 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,567,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,423,563. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.11. The company has a market capitalization of $162.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

