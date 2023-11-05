Hoylecohen LLC Has $7.79 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS stock traded up $13.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $327.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,742,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,005. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

