Hoylecohen LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 134,327 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,807,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,686,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,414,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $249.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.30. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

