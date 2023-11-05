Hoylecohen LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.85. The stock had a trading volume of 652,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,523. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

