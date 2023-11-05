Hoylecohen LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.83. 1,123,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,535. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

