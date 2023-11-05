Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 1,651 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,065,000 after purchasing an additional 426,783 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after purchasing an additional 420,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,394.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,962,000 after purchasing an additional 393,554 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.80. 673,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,110. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

