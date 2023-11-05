Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 6,076 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,753,000 after purchasing an additional 312,789 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,666,000 after purchasing an additional 86,225 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $279.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,367. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $206.72 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.