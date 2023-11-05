Hoylecohen LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,409,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,973 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $828,901,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE D traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,830,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,629. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $68.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on D shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.