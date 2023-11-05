Hoylecohen LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,891 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.19. 12,317,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,293,319. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

