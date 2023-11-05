Hoylecohen LLC Sells 1,626 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. United Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,938,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,960,160. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

