Hoylecohen LLC Sells 310 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 1.5% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $13.48 on Friday, hitting $657.97. The company had a trading volume of 894,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,487. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $655.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $675.62. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

